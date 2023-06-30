Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Marlins on June 30, 2023
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Arraez and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on Friday (at 7:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 107 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 40 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 36 bases.
- He has a .331/.408/.585 slash line on the season.
- Acuna will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and six RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 73 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .237/.346/.542 so far this season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 114 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 25 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .392/.444/.485 so far this year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 69 hits with 13 doubles, 21 home runs, 39 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .244/.343/.512 slash line so far this year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 25
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
