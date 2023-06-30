Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Arraez and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on Friday (at 7:20 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 107 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 40 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 36 bases.

He has a .331/.408/.585 slash line on the season.

Acuna will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jun. 27 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Reds Jun. 25 2-for-6 1 0 0 4 1 at Reds Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 73 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .237/.346/.542 so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jun. 25 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Reds Jun. 24 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 114 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 25 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .392/.444/.485 so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 69 hits with 13 doubles, 21 home runs, 39 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .244/.343/.512 slash line so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.