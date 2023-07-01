C.J. Beathard: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for C.J. Beathard when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
C.J. Beathard Injury Status
Beathard is currently listed as active.
C.J. Beathard 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|7-for-11 (63.6%), 35 YDS (3.2 YPA), 0 TD, 1 INT
|4 CAR, -4 YDS, 0 TD
C.J. Beathard Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|-1.00
|782
|104
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|13.82
|447
|59
|2023 ADP
|-
|606
|65
C.J. Beathard 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|5
|8
|29
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
