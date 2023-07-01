Calvin Ridley is +6000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 32nd-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Calvin Ridley 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +6000 32nd Bet $100 to win $6,000

Calvin Ridley Insights

The Jaguars, who were 10th in the league in points scored last year, attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.9% of the time.

With 238.5 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL, Jacksonville had to lean on its 10th-ranked passing offense (232.9 passing yards per contest) to keep it in games.

All Jaguars Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Trevor Lawrence +1600 (6th in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Travon Walker +8000 (24th in NFL) Calvin Ridley +6000 (32nd in NFL) Travis Etienne +6600 (34th in NFL) Evan Engram +20000 (75th in NFL)

