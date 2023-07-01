Chad Muma is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Jacksonville Jaguars collide with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Chad Muma Injury Status

Muma is currently listed as active.

Is Muma your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Chad Muma 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 38 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Muma and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Jaguars Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Chad Muma 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Raiders 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 10 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 1.5 2.0 11 0 0 Week 17 @Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 18 Titans 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Wild Card Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.