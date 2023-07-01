The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Christian Kirk and the Jacksonville Jaguars opening the year with a game versus the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Christian Kirk Injury Status

Kirk is currently not on the injury report.

Christian Kirk 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 133 TAR, 84 REC, 1,108 YDS, 8 TD

Christian Kirk Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 157.90 56 11 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 121.12 102 31 2023 ADP - 75 29

Christian Kirk Next Game Props (vs. the Colts)

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 50.5 -111

Christian Kirk 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 12 6 117 0 Week 2 Colts 6 6 78 2 Week 3 @Chargers 9 6 72 1 Week 4 @Eagles 9 2 60 0 Week 5 Texans 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Colts 5 4 24 1 Week 7 Giants 10 7 96 0 Week 8 Broncos 7 3 40 0 Week 9 Raiders 9 8 76 1 Week 10 @Chiefs 12 9 105 2 Week 12 Ravens 9 4 46 0 Week 13 @Lions 8 6 104 0 Week 14 @Titans 7 5 45 0 Week 15 Cowboys 10 6 92 0 Week 16 @Jets 6 3 22 0 Week 17 @Texans 3 2 21 0 Week 18 Titans 8 6 99 1 Wild Card Chargers 14 8 78 1 Divisional @Chiefs 14 7 52 1

