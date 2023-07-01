D'Ernest Johnson is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Jacksonville Jaguars match up with the Indianapolis Colts in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

D'Ernest Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently listed as active.

D'Ernest Johnson 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 4 CAR, 17 YDS (4.3 YPC), 0 TD 3 TAR, 3 REC, 7 YDS, 0 TD

D'Ernest Johnson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 2.40 507 120 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 25.89 352 97 2023 ADP - 317 87

Other Jaguars Players

D'Ernest Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 6 Patriots 0 0 0 2 9 0 Week 8 Bengals 4 17 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 0 0 0 1 -2 0

