Daniel Thomas' 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Daniel Thomas Injury Status

Thomas is currently not on the injury report.

Is Thomas your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Daniel Thomas 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 3 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Thomas and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Jaguars Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Daniel Thomas 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 14 @Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.