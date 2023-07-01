Evan Engram is +20000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 75th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Evan Engram 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Evan Engram Insights

On 98 targets last season, Engram picked up 766 yards on 73 grabs plus four touchdowns, averaging 45.1 yards.

The Jaguars called a pass on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. Their offense was 10th in the league in points scored.

Jacksonville had the 10th-ranked passing offense last season (232.9 passing yards per game), and it was worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 238.5 passing yards allowed per game.

All Jaguars Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Trevor Lawrence +1600 (6th in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Travon Walker +8000 (24th in NFL) Calvin Ridley +6000 (32nd in NFL) Travis Etienne +6600 (34th in NFL) Evan Engram +20000 (75th in NFL)

