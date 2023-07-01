The 2023 season kicks off for Folorunso Fatukasi when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Folorunso Fatukasi Injury Status

Fatukasi is currently listed as active.

Folorunso Fatukasi 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 24 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Folorunso Fatukasi 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 2 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 7 Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 9 Raiders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 0.5 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card Chargers 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

