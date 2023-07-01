Franz Wagner 2023-24 NBA Clutch POY Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Franz Wagner's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award are +20000. For more stats and info on this Orlando Magic player, scroll down.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Franz Wagner Clutch POY Odds
- Clutch Player Odds: +20000 (43rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)
Think Franz Wagner will win Clutch Player of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Franz Wagner 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|26
|Points
|19.8
|514
|Rebounds
|5.8
|150
|Assists
|3.9
|102
|Steals
|1.1
|29
|Blocks
|0.3
|9
|FG%
|44.6%
|189-for-424
|3P%
|28.3%
|36-for-127
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Franz Wagner's Next Game
- Matchup: Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSWI, BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.