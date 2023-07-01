Haiti has the worst odds to top Group D at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +10000. Its first game is on July 22 against England.

Haiti: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank
Odds to Win +15000 19 4
Odds to Win Group D +10000 27 4

Haiti: Last World Cup Performance

Haiti did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

Haiti: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff
England July 22 5:30 AM ET - -
China July 28 7:00 AM ET - -
Denmark August 1 7:00 AM ET - -

Haiti Roster

Name Age Number Club
Jennyfer Limage 25 3 -
Chelsea Surpris 26 2 -
Kethna Louis 26 20 -
Tabita Joseph 19 4 -
Ruthny Mathurin 22 21 -
Claire Constant 23 14 -
Betina Petit-Frere 19 13 -
Estericove Joseph 20 18 -
Milan Pierre Jerome 21 16 -
Gabrielle Emilien 27 - -
Nahomie Ambroise 19 12 -
Lara-Sophia Larco 20 23 -
Kerly Theus 24 1 -
Noa Ganthier 20 18 -
Melchie Dumornay 19 6 -
Deborah Bien-Aime 19 - -
Amandine Pierre-Louis 28 - -
Shwendesky Joseph 25 - -
Roseline Eloissaint 24 11 -
Nerilia Mondesir 24 10 -
Sherly Jeudy 24 9 -
Danielle Etienne 22 8 -
Batcheba Louis 26 7 -
Maudeline Moryl 20 5 -
Meghane St-Cyr 20 8 -
Darlina Joseph 19 15 -
Dayana Pierre-Louis 19 19 -
Roselord Borgella 30 22 -

