Jalen Suggs' odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award are +5000. For more stats and information on this Orlando Magic player, scroll down.

Jalen Suggs DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +5000 (13th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $5000)

Jalen Suggs 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Points 13.4 415 Rebounds 3.3 103 Assists 2.5 79 Steals 1.5 45 Blocks 0.7 22 FG% 45.9% 146-for-318 3P% 39.1% 63-for-161

Jalen Suggs' Next Game

Matchup: Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM TV Channel: BSFL, BSSE

