JaMycal Hasty: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with JaMycal Hasty and the Jacksonville Jaguars opening the year with a contest against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
JaMycal Hasty Injury Status
Hasty is currently not on the injured list.
JaMycal Hasty 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|46 CAR, 194 YDS (4.2 YPC), 2 TD
|26 TAR, 20 REC, 126 YDS, 1 TD
JaMycal Hasty Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|50.00
|243
|56
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|35.41
|310
|86
|2023 ADP
|-
|298
|82
JaMycal Hasty 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|3
|57
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Giants
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Broncos
|4
|13
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|3
|6
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|1
|4
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|12
|28
|0
|5
|67
|1
|Week 14
|@Titans
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|1
|13
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|3
|10
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|10
|33
|1
|6
|23
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|4
|36
|0
|1
|7
|0
