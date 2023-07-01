In the Viking International Eastbourne final on Saturday, Madison Keys meets Daria Kasatkina.

With -120 odds, Kasatkina is the favorite against Keys for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is -110.

Madison Keys vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, July 1

Saturday, July 1 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Madison Keys vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 54.5% chance to win.

Madison Keys Daria Kasatkina -110 Odds to Win Match -120 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 50.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.1

Madison Keys vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights

Keys took down Cori Gauff 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals on Friday.

Kasatkina will look to stay on track after a 6-2, 7-5 win over No. 67-ranked Camila Giorgi in the semifinals on Friday.

In her 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Keys has played an average of 20.8 games.

On grass, Keys has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.8 games per match while winning 63.3% of games.

In the past 12 months, Kasatkina has competed in 48 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.4% of the games. She averages 20.7 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Keys owns a 3-2 record versus Kasatkina. Their last match was a 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 victory for Kasatkina in the Credit One Charleston Open quarterfinals on April 7, 2023.

Keys and Kasatkina have matched up in 12 sets against each other, with Keys taking eight of them.

Keys and Kasatkina have faced off in 117 total games, with Keys winning 64 and Kasatkina capturing 53.

Keys and Kasatkina have matched up five times, averaging 23.4 games and 2.4 sets per match.

