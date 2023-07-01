Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .251 with eight doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 89th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Ozuna enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

In 43 of 65 games this year (66.2%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has had an RBI in 23 games this year (35.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.2%.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 28 .258 AVG .242 .327 OBP .342 .477 SLG .515 13 XBH 11 8 HR 8 19 RBI 18 36/14 K/BB 21/14 0 SB 0

