Among all the contenders in the NFL this year, the current favorites to get into the playoffs in 2024 are the Chiefs, with moneyline odds of -450 to make it into the postseason.

Are you ready for the 2023 NFL season? No matter if you're a diehard fan of one team or a bettor who likes finding the best picks across the league, there are lots of futures bets you can make on the upcoming season.

Odds to Make Playoffs

Odds to Make Playoffs Chiefs -450 Eagles -425 49ers -425 Bengals -285 Bills -240 Cowboys -215 Jaguars -195 Saints -180 Ravens -165 Lions -165 Jets -130 Chargers -120 Seahawks -120 Dolphins -110 Vikings +100 Falcons +105 Browns +120 Steelers +135 Bears +160 Giants +160 Packers +180 Broncos +180 Titans +210 Panthers +210 Patriots +250 Commanders +300 Rams +300 Raiders +360 Colts +360 Buccaneers +360 Texans +475 Cardinals +1100

Division Winning Odds

AFC East : Bills (+120) Dolphins (+300) Patriots (+800) Jets (+270)

AFC North : Ravens (+220) Bengals (+150) Browns (+425) Steelers (+450)

AFC South : Texans (+800) Colts (+550) Jaguars (-165) Titans (+425)

AFC West : Broncos (+550) Chiefs (-165) Chargers (+340) Raiders (+1200)

NFC East : Cowboys (+190) Giants (+850) Eagles (-125) Commanders (+1200)

NFC North : Bears (+425) Lions (+130) Packers (+475) Vikings (+250)

NFC South : Falcons (+215) Panthers (+400) Saints (+120) Buccaneers (+800)

NFC West: Cardinals (+2500) Rams (+1000) 49ers (-160) Seahawks (+195)

