Among all the contenders in the NFL this year, the current favorites to get into the playoffs in 2024 are the Chiefs, with moneyline odds of -450 to make it into the postseason.

Are you ready for the 2023 NFL season? No matter if you're a diehard fan of one team or a bettor who likes finding the best picks across the league, there are lots of futures bets you can make on the upcoming season.

Odds to Make Playoffs

Chiefs -450
Eagles -425
49ers -425
Bengals -285
Bills -240
Cowboys -215
Jaguars -195
Saints -180
Ravens -165
Lions -165
Jets -130
Chargers -120
Seahawks -120
Dolphins -110
Vikings +100
Falcons +105
Browns +120
Steelers +135
Bears +160
Giants +160
Packers +180
Broncos +180
Titans +210
Panthers +210
Patriots +250
Commanders +300
Rams +300
Raiders +360
Colts +360
Buccaneers +360
Texans +475
Cardinals +1100

Division Winning Odds

    • AFC East: Bills (+120) Dolphins (+300) Patriots (+800) Jets (+270)
    • AFC North: Ravens (+220) Bengals (+150) Browns (+425) Steelers (+450)
    • AFC South: Texans (+800) Colts (+550) Jaguars (-165) Titans (+425)
    • AFC West: Broncos (+550) Chiefs (-165) Chargers (+340) Raiders (+1200)
    • NFC East: Cowboys (+190) Giants (+850) Eagles (-125) Commanders (+1200)
    • NFC North: Bears (+425) Lions (+130) Packers (+475) Vikings (+250)
    • NFC South: Falcons (+215) Panthers (+400) Saints (+120) Buccaneers (+800)
    • NFC West: Cardinals (+2500) Rams (+1000) 49ers (-160) Seahawks (+195)

