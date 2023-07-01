Steven Stamkos is +20000 to win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player. For more stats and info on this Tampa Bay Lightning player, continue reading.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Steven Stamkos' Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Think Steven Stamkos will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Steven Stamkos 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 30
Time on Ice 16:41 550:47
Goals 0.5 15
Assists 0.6 19
Points 1 34
Hits 0.6 20
Takeaways 0.2 5
Giveaways 0.5 18
Penalty Minutes 0.4 14

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Steven Stamkos' Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.