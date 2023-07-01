Looking at odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos is currently +10000 -- see below for more stats and analysis.

Steven Stamkos' Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Steven Stamkos 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 16:41 550:47 Goals 0.5 15 Assists 0.6 19 Points 1.0 34 Hits 0.6 20 Takeaways 0.2 5 Giveaways 0.5 18 Penalty Minutes 0.4 14

Steven Stamkos' Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

