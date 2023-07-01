Travis Etienne: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars opening the year with a game against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Travis Etienne Injury Status
Etienne is currently listed as active.
Travis Etienne 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|220 CAR, 1,125 YDS (5.1 YPC), 5 TD
|45 TAR, 35 REC, 316 YDS, 0 TD
Travis Etienne Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|170.10
|45
|16
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|173.08
|50
|11
|2023 ADP
|-
|25
|10
Travis Etienne 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|4
|47
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|9
|20
|0
|3
|33
|0
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|13
|45
|0
|3
|30
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|8
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|10
|71
|0
|3
|43
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|10
|86
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 7
|Giants
|14
|114
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Broncos
|24
|156
|1
|3
|6
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|28
|109
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|11
|45
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|13
|54
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 14
|@Titans
|17
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|19
|103
|0
|2
|24
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|22
|83
|0
|3
|29
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|9
|108
|1
|3
|32
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|7
|17
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Wild Card
|Chargers
|20
|109
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|10
|62
|1
|3
|18
|0
