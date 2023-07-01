Travon Walker is +8000 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 24th-best in the NFL, making him a long shot for the award.

Travon Walker 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +8000 24th Bet $100 to win $8,000

Travon Walker Insights

On defense Walker, who played in 15 games, collected 49 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one interception.

Despite having a bottom-five pass defense last season that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (238.5 passing yards allowed per game), the Jaguars had more success on offense, ranking 10th in the NFL by totaling 232.9 passing yards per game.

Jacksonville ranked 14th in run offense (124.5 rushing yards per game) and 12th in run defense (114.8 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

All Jaguars Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Trevor Lawrence +1600 (6th in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Travon Walker +8000 (24th in NFL) Calvin Ridley +6000 (32nd in NFL) Travis Etienne +6600 (34th in NFL) Evan Engram +20000 (75th in NFL)

