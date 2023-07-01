Travon Walker is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their season in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Travon Walker Injury Status

Walker is currently not on the injured list.

Travon Walker 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 49 Tackles (5 for loss), 3.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Travon Walker 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Commanders 1 1 4 1 1 Week 2 Colts 0 0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Chargers 0 0 2 0 1 Week 4 @Eagles 0 1 5 0 0 Week 5 Texans 0 0 5 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 0 0 4 0 0 Week 7 Giants 1 1 5 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 0.5 0 5 0 0 Week 9 Raiders 0 0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 0 0 2 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 0 0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 0 1 5 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 1 0 3 0 0 Week 18 Titans 0 1 4 0 0 Wild Card Chargers 0.5 0 2 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 0 1 3 0 1

