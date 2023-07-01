Tre Herndon: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Tre Herndon is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Jacksonville Jaguars collide with the Indianapolis Colts in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Tre Herndon Injury Status
Herndon is currently not listed as injured.
Tre Herndon 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|34 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.
Tre Herndon 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|2
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
