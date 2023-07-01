UCF 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 season win total established for the UCF Knights, 6.5, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.
UCF Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|-170
|+145
|63%
Knights' 2022 Performance
- UCF ranked 70th in total defense last year (380.6 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 16th-best in FBS with 469.2 total yards per game.
- UCF averaged 241.2 passing yards per game on offense last year (57th in FBS), and it allowed 221.9 passing yards per game (59th) on the other side of the ball.
- UCF had five wins at home last season and four away.
- When underdogs the Knights picked up just one win (1-2). As favorites they went 8-3.
UCF's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|John Rhys Plumlee
|QB
|2,586 YDS (63.0%) / 14 TD / 8 INT
848 RUSH YDS / 11 RUSH TD / 60.6 RUSH YPG
|Isaiah Bowser
|RB
|808 YDS / 16 TD / 57.7 YPG / 3.9 YPC
14 REC / 185 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.2 REC YPG
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|796 YDS / 5 TD / 56.9 YPG / 6.7 YPC
22 REC / 215 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.4 REC YPG
|Ryan O'Keefe
|WR
|73 REC / 725 YDS / 5 TD / 55.8 YPG
|Jason Johnson
|LB
|112 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Tre'mon Morris-Brash
|DL
|51 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
|Josh Celiscar
|DL
|51 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|Ricky Barber
|DL
|48 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
Knights' Strength of Schedule
- Using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Knights will be facing the 29th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.
- UCF will face the eighth-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year (16).
- In 2023, UCF will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing zero squads that notched three or fewer wins a season ago.
UCF 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Kent State
|August 31
|-
|-
|2
|@ Boise State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Villanova
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Kansas State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Baylor
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Kansas
|October 7
|-
|-
|8
|@ Oklahoma
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|West Virginia
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Cincinnati
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Oklahoma State
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Texas Tech
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Houston
|November 25
|-
|-
