In terms of odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman is currently +3000 -- see below for more stats and analysis.

Victor Hedman's Norris Trophy Odds

  • Norris Trophy Odds: +3000 (8th in NHL)
  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Victor Hedman 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 31
Time on Ice 22:21 737:56
Goals 0.2 5
Assists 0.7 24
Points 0.9 29
Hits 0.4 13
Takeaways 0.2 5
Giveaways 0.7 24
Penalty Minutes 0.7 22

Victor Hedman's Next Game

