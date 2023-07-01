Victor Hedman 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman is currently +3000 -- see below for more stats and analysis.
Victor Hedman's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +3000 (8th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
Victor Hedman 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|31
|Time on Ice
|22:21
|737:56
|Goals
|0.2
|5
|Assists
|0.7
|24
|Points
|0.9
|29
|Hits
|0.4
|13
|Takeaways
|0.2
|5
|Giveaways
|0.7
|24
|Penalty Minutes
|0.7
|22
Victor Hedman's Next Game
- Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
