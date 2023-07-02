Ozzie Albies -- .195 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .259 with 15 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 23 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 76th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Albies has gotten a hit in 54 of 82 games this year (65.9%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (24.4%).

He has homered in 22.0% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has had at least one RBI in 40.2% of his games this season (33 of 82), with two or more RBI 16 times (19.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 42.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .235 AVG .288 .290 OBP .335 .441 SLG .568 15 XBH 21 9 HR 10 29 RBI 28 31/13 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 5

