Eddie Rosario -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on July 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .263 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

In 61.6% of his 73 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has had an RBI in 21 games this year (28.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 28 of 73 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 30 .255 AVG .275 .291 OBP .345 .490 SLG .520 16 XBH 14 9 HR 5 26 RBI 14 39/8 K/BB 26/11 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings