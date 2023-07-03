The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .295 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Murphy will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this season (39 of 62), with more than one hit 18 times (29.0%).

In 21.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.7% of his games this year, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (45.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 28 .333 AVG .247 .413 OBP .365 .617 SLG .485 18 XBH 11 8 HR 6 27 RBI 21 33/13 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings