Tuesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (57-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (41-43) matching up at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 4.

The probable pitchers are Kolby Allard for the Braves and Shane Bieber (5-5) for the Guardians.

Braves vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Braves vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 9-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 73 times and won 50, or 68.5%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 57 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 43-14 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 474.

The Braves' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule