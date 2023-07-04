The San Diego Padres (39-46) and Los Angeles Angels (45-42) clash on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Joe Musgrove (6-2) to the mound, while Shohei Ohtani (7-3) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Padres vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (6-2, 3.80 ERA) vs Ohtani - LAA (7-3, 3.12 ERA)

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

The Padres will hand the ball to Musgrove (6-2) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 12 games.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .183 against him.

Ohtani is trying for his 23rd quality start in a row.

Ohtani has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this year heading into this matchup.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

This season, the 28-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.12), eighth in WHIP (1.049), and second in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers.

