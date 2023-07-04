The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .294 with 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Murphy enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .389 with two homers.

In 63.5% of his 63 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In 20.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (38.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (17.5%).

He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .333 AVG .248 .413 OBP .361 .617 SLG .485 18 XBH 12 8 HR 6 27 RBI 21 33/13 K/BB 26/14 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings