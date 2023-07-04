Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis d'Arnaud and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber on July 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Guardians Player Props
|Braves vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Guardians
|Braves vs Guardians Odds
|Braves vs Guardians Prediction
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has five doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .279.
- In 60.6% of his games this season (20 of 33), d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (24.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39.4% of his games this year (13 of 33), with two or more runs three times (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.306
|AVG
|.260
|.424
|OBP
|.308
|.653
|SLG
|.384
|7
|XBH
|5
|5
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|8
|8/10
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Guardians give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bieber (5-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.48), 33rd in WHIP (1.189), and 54th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.