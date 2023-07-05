Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .275 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .269 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 59 of 85 games this year (69.4%) Riley has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has driven home a run in 31 games this season (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 43 times this season (50.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.303
|AVG
|.231
|.359
|OBP
|.304
|.491
|SLG
|.413
|19
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|24
|43/15
|K/BB
|45/16
|1
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Quantrill (2-5 with a 6.18 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.18, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
