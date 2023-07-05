On Wednesday, Sean Murphy (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .294.

Murphy is batting .389 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 63.5% of his games this season (40 of 63), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.

In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (20.6%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).

Murphy has had at least one RBI in 38.1% of his games this year (24 of 63), with more than one RBI 11 times (17.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 44.4% of his games this season (28 of 63), he has scored, and in eight of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .333 AVG .248 .413 OBP .361 .617 SLG .485 18 XBH 12 8 HR 6 27 RBI 21 33/13 K/BB 26/14 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings