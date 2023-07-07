How to Watch the Braves vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes will hit the field against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 166 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.
- No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Atlanta (.500) this season.
- The Braves' .274 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 487.
- The Braves have the best on-base percentage (.343) in baseball this year.
- The Braves have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- Atlanta has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- Atlanta has the third-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.
- The Braves rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.262 WHIP this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Charlie Morton (8-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 16 starts this season.
- Morton has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-5
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Shane Bieber
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-1
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
