Eddie Rosario -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .259 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

In 61.8% of his 76 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 15.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.3% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (28 of 76), with two or more runs seven times (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 33 .255 AVG .263 .291 OBP .333 .490 SLG .500 16 XBH 16 9 HR 5 26 RBI 17 39/8 K/BB 28/12 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings