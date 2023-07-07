Jonas Blixt heads the leaderboard of the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run through one round of play, with a score of -9. Second round action continues in Silvis, Illinois, tune in to see how the tournament plays out.

How to Watch the 2023 John Deere Classic

Start Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Venue: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards

Par 71/7,289 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel

John Deere Classic Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Jonas Blixt 1st -9 62 Grayson Murray 2nd -7 64 Cameron Young 3rd -6 65 Greyson Sigg 3rd -6 65 Nate Lashley 3rd -6 65

John Deere Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 8:40 AM ET Hole 10 Ludvig Aberg (-3/23rd), Nick Hardy (-4/14th), Cameron Young (-6/3rd) 1:43 PM ET Hole 1 Seamus Power (-5/9th), Adam Schenk (-6/3rd), Adam Hadwin (-1/64th) 1:54 PM ET Hole 1 Chris Kirk (-3/23rd), Russell Henley (-2/41st), Taylor Moore (-1/64th) 1:10 PM ET Hole 1 Beau Hossler (-2/41st), Greyson Sigg (-6/3rd), Patrick Rodgers (-1/64th) 1:32 PM ET Hole 10 Harrison Endycott (-3/23rd), Stephan Jaeger (-3/23rd), Carson Young (+4/144th) 8:18 AM ET Hole 10 Lucas Glover (-2/41st), Michael Kim (E/89th), JT Poston (-3/23rd) 9:24 AM ET Hole 1 Scott Piercy (+5/149th), Brice Garnett (-3/23rd), Joseph Bramlett (+3/138th) 1:54 PM ET Hole 10 Adam Svensson (-2/41st), Trey Mullinax (-1/64th), Brendon Todd (-5/9th) 2:16 PM ET Hole 1 Russell Knox (-1/64th), Mark Hubbard (-4/14th), Keith Mitchell (-3/23rd) 7:56 AM ET Hole 10 Davis Thompson (-3/23rd), Byeong-Hun An (-4/14th), Adam Long (E/89th)

