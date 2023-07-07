How to Watch the Twins vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
The Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles will meet on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Carlos Correa and Adley Rutschman among those expected to step up at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are eighth-best in MLB action with 114 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .402 slugging percentage is 17th in baseball.
- The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
- Minnesota has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (375 total runs).
- The Twins rank 23rd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' 10.1 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Minnesota has a 3.53 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.155).
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 101 home runs.
- Baltimore ranks 10th in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.
- The Orioles rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Baltimore is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 418 total runs this season.
- The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Orioles are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- Baltimore has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- Baltimore pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.320 WHIP this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Ober (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Ober is aiming to claim his fifth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Ober will try to go five or more innings for his 14th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Orioles will hand the ball to Cole Irvin (1-3) for his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
- Irvin has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.
- Irvin has made two starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 3.5 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Orioles
|W 1-0
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Kyle Bradish
|7/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Cole Irvin
|7/3/2023
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Austin Cox
|7/4/2023
|Royals
|W 9-3
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Zack Greinke
|7/5/2023
|Royals
|W 5-0
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Alec Marsh
|7/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Cole Irvin
|7/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Wells
|7/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Kyle Gibson
|7/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Cole Irvin
|Sonny Gray
|7/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Domingo Germán
|7/4/2023
|Yankees
|L 8-4
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/5/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-3
|Away
|Dean Kremer
|Randy Vasquez
|7/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 14-1
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Luis Severino
|7/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Cole Irvin
|Bailey Ober
|7/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Sonny Gray
|7/9/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Joe Ryan
|7/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.