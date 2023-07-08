Saturday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) squaring off against the Atlanta Braves (59-28) at 7:15 PM ET (on July 8). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (10-2) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (5-4) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Braves vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

Braves vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 75 games this season and won 51 (68%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 35-12, a 74.5% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Braves have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 489.

The Braves have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.61).

