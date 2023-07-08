Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) and Cincinnati Reds (49-40) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 8.

The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea (5-4, 4.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Luke Weaver (2-2, 6.72 ERA).

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 43 times and won 25, or 58.1%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 15-11, a 57.7% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 378 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have come away with 31 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 25 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (446 total).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 3 Cubs W 8-6 Julio Teheran vs Drew Smyly July 4 Cubs L 7-6 Wade Miley vs Kyle Hendricks July 5 Cubs L 4-3 Adrian Houser vs Justin Steele July 6 Cubs W 6-5 Freddy Peralta vs Marcus Stroman July 7 Reds W 7-3 Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott July 8 Reds - Colin Rea vs Luke Weaver July 9 Reds - Wade Miley vs Ben Lively July 14 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA July 15 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA July 16 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA July 18 @ Phillies - TBA vs TBA

