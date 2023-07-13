The Jacksonville Jaguars right now have +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Jaguars games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 24th, surrendering 353.3 yards per game.

The Jaguars posted five wins at home last season and four away.

Jacksonville won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC overall.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

Also, Lawrence ran for 291 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

In addition, Etienne had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Foyesade Oluokun helped keep opposing offenses in check with 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +10000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +10000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 49ers - +900 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

