Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Friday, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 3-for-4 against the Rays.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks while batting .269.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
- Riley has had a hit in 61 of 89 games this season (68.5%), including multiple hits 28 times (31.5%).
- He has homered in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (15 of 89), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has had an RBI in 32 games this year (36.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 89 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.303
|AVG
|.236
|.359
|OBP
|.302
|.491
|SLG
|.416
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|25
|43/15
|K/BB
|48/16
|1
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (3-7) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.08 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday, June 28 against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .217 batting average against him.
