Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 170 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .493 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .271 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (508 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-best mark in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.61 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in MLB (1.252).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-2) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 11-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering four hits.

Strider is trying to secure his fifth quality start in a row in this game.

Strider will look to continue a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays W 6-1 Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays L 10-4 Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox W 9-0 Home Charlie Morton Michael Kopech 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/21/2023 Brewers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.