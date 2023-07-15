After batting .270 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lance Lynn) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .298 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

In 66.7% of his 69 games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (10.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (30.4%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (11.6%).

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this year (26 of 69), with two or more runs nine times (13.0%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .320 AVG .275 .379 OBP .320 .469 SLG .392 11 XBH 8 4 HR 3 18 RBI 11 28/11 K/BB 23/8 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings