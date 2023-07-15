On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .266 with 16 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 26 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Albies has gotten a hit in 61 of 90 games this season (67.8%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (25.6%).

He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 90), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has driven in a run in 37 games this season (41.1%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (21.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (45.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .243 AVG .290 .297 OBP .342 .463 SLG .568 17 XBH 23 10 HR 12 34 RBI 32 31/13 K/BB 26/13 1 SB 5

