Ryan Fox will compete from July 13-16 in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom, taking on a par-70, 7,237-yard course.

Ryan Fox Insights

Fox has finished under par seven times and posted eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Fox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five events, Fox has had an average finish of 29th.

Fox has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Fox will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 26 E 285 0 7 0 0 $966,431

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 7,237 yards this week, 223 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At The Renaissance Club, the scoring average is higher at +2 per tournament.

The average course Fox has played in the past year (7,376 yards) is 139 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,237).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -1 among finishers, lower than the +2 average at this course.

Fox's Last Time Out

Fox was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of competitors.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was below average, putting him in the 30th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Fox shot better than 67% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Fox shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the field averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Fox carded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 3.6).

Fox's three birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average of 4.1.

In that most recent competition, Fox's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Fox finished the U.S. Open carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Fox recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.4.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

Par: 70 / 7,237 yards Fox Odds to Win: +6600

