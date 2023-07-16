In the final of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy today, Benoit Paire (No. 147 in world) will square off against Richard Gasquet (No. 51). The match will be streaming live.

ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Finals

Finals Date: July 16

Finals Date: July 16

Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

Court Surface: Clay

Watch the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Today - July 16

Match Round Match Time Richard Gasquet vs. Benoit Paire Final 3:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Gasquet vs. Paire

Gasquet has won one tournament this year, with an overall match record of 13-18.

The 34-year-old Paire, who is still looking for his first tournament victory of 2023, is 8-9 this year.

Through 31 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Gasquet has played 24.1 games per match and won 48.3% of them.

In his nine matches on clay so far this year, Gasquet has played an average of 24.4 games.

Gasquet has won 22.2% of his return games so far this year, and 75.3% of his service games.

In his 17 matches played this year across all court types, Paire is averaging 26 games per match and winning 50.0% of those games.

Through nine matches on clay courts this year, Paire averages 27.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set with a 50.2% game winning percentage.

Paire has a 70.3% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (71 service games won out of 101) and a 17.7% return game winning percentage (17 return games won out of 96).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round

