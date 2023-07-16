After hitting .317 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.411), slugging percentage (.594) and total hits (122) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Acuna has recorded a hit in 71 of 91 games this season (78.0%), including 38 multi-hit games (41.8%).

In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.1%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (40.7%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (14.3%).

In 62.6% of his games this year (57 of 91), he has scored, and in 21 of those games (23.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .324 AVG .341 .415 OBP .406 .577 SLG .611 25 XBH 24 10 HR 13 28 RBI 30 28/28 K/BB 21/18 22 SB 21

