Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-11) face Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (11-8) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Dream vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Dream vs. Lynx

Atlanta scores 86.6 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 85.5 Minnesota gives up.

Atlanta makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

The Dream are 8-1 when they shoot better than 45.4% from the field.

Atlanta is making 35.7% of its three-point shots this season, 0.7% lower than the 36.4% Minnesota allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Dream have a 6-4 record when the team hits more than 36.4% of their three-point shots.

Atlanta and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with Atlanta averaging three more rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

The Dream have been racking up 89 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 86.6 they've scored over the course of the 2023 campaign.

Atlanta has been less stingy on the defensive side of the ball lately, giving up 87 points per game during its last 10 outings compared to the 86.4 points per game its opponents average on the 2023 season.

Over their last 10 outings, the Dream are making 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (6.3 compared to 6.7 season-long), while shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (37.1% compared to 35.7% season-long).

Dream Injuries