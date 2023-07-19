Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (61-32) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:20 PM on July 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-6) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (5-5) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 53, or 66.2%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 527 total runs this season.

The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule