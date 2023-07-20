Chez Reavie is the defending champion at the 2023 Barracuda Championship ($3.8M purse), from July 20-23 at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.

Barracuda Championship First Round Information

  • Start Time: 9:45 AM ET
  • Venue: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)
  • Location: Truckee, California
  • Par/Distance: Par 71/7,480 yards

Barracuda Championship Best Odds to Win

Stephan Jaeger

  • Tee Time: 3:55 PM ET
  • Odds to Win: +1600

Jaeger Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
John Deere Classic 13th -15 6 68-69-66-66
Rocket Mortgage Classic 9th -18 6 69-68-70-63
Travelers Championship 64th -3 20 66-68-69-74

Taylor Pendrith

  • Tee Time: 9:56 AM ET
  • Odds to Win: +2000

Pendrith Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
Barbasol Championship 6th -19 3 69-66-68-66
Rocket Mortgage Classic 14th -17 7 67-64-67-73
Travelers Championship MC -3 - 71-66

Keith Mitchell

  • Tee Time: 3:22 PM ET
  • Odds to Win: +2000

Mitchell Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
Genesis Scottish Open MC -1 - 68-71
John Deere Classic 42nd -9 12 68-67-73-67
U.S. Open 20th +1 202 68-71-71-71

Beau Hossler

  • Tee Time: 9:56 AM ET
  • Odds to Win: +2200

Hossler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
John Deere Classic 26th -12 9 69-67-67-69
Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -3 - 75-66
Travelers Championship MC -3 - 69-68

Mark Hubbard

  • Tee Time: 4:06 PM ET
  • Odds to Win: +2500

Hubbard Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
John Deere Classic 6th -16 5 67-66-67-68
Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -3 - 70-71
Travelers Championship MC -2 - 69-69

Barracuda Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win
Patrick Rodgers +2500
J.J. Spaun +3000
Chez Reavie +3300
Nick Hardy +3300
Nicholas Lindheim +3300
Sam Stevens +3500
Justin Suh +3500
Sam Bennett +3500
Akshay Bhatia +3500
Greyson Sigg +4500

